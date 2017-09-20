Simeone seeks another Juve goal

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Simeone is eager to get another goal past Juventus, this time for Fiorentina, in tonight’s Serie A showdown.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all NINE Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“Last season’s goals against Juventus are history now, as they are from my past adventure at Genoa,” the striker told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“Now we’ll do everything we can to cause Juventus problems. We’ll give our all to bring home the three points.

“I hope to score again tonight, but the most important thing is that Fiorentina win the match. We know that we’ve got quality, but to win this game we need sacrifice and determination too.”