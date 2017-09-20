NEWS
Wednesday September 20 2017
Andre Silva 'adapting to Serie A'
By Football Italia staff

Milan striker Andre Silva admits “Italian football is different to what I am accustomed to, but I am trying to adapt” as he faces SPAL.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all NINE Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“I am happy to be starting and hope to complete the game with a smile on my face,” the Portugal international told Sky Sport Italia.

“Italian football is different to what I am accustomed to, but I am trying to adapt. I am integrating well with Nikola Kalinic and will give my all.”

Andre Silva scored a hat-trick in the Europa League, a 5-1 victory away to Austria Vienna, but hasn’t been given many chances to shine in Serie A yet.

