Sturaro: 'Juve positives and negatives'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro said Juventus have “done positive and negative things,” but he’s working on the new right-back role against Fiorentina.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all NINE Serie A games on the Liveblog.

“We have done both positive and negative things so far this season. We try to improve, game by game,” he told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“I am settling in well in this new right-back position. The important thing is that I put myself at the disposal of the team.

“Fiorentina have quality players, but we are in good shape and want to bring home the three points.

“Every year when there are changes, we need a period to adapt and settle, so we can only do that working day by day.”