EDF: 'Roma have depth'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco was impressed with Roma’s squad rotation as they crushed Benevento 4-0 and discussed Edin Dzeko’s frustration.

Dzeko bagged a brace this evening and provoked two own goals at the Stadio Vigorito.

“I am happy with the team’s performance and the way we played. The lads are applying the concepts I am proposing to them in training,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We need to be less superficial at times, though. We must be more determined and precise, without letting ourselves get taken in by the result.

“This is a big squad and rotation is essential with such a packed fixture list. I asked the club to give me two players per role.

“Dzeko was frustrated at the lack of touches he had against Atletico Madrid, but he scored against Inter too. There are more difficult games where you have to make sacrifices for the team.

“In my view, football is about getting crosses in from the full-backs. The team did well on the right too, even though Cengiz Under didn’t have a great night. I am satisfied with the way Maxime Gonalons linked play, as he did really well, considering it was his first start.

“I liked the team in general. The capacity of a Coach is to train those who play and those who don’t play as often. When you have this many games, it’s helpful to get playing time for everyone.”

With two consecutive victories and the team starting to gel, Di Francesco was asked if Roma were Scudetto contenders.

“This team was meant to be challenging for the Scudetto at the start, then after two games people said we’d be fighting for fourth or fifth, so really it’s just meaningless chatter.”