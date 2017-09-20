Sarri: 'Mertens is world class'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri wants Dries Mertens to be “an animal starving for goals” after Napoli fought back to beat unlucky Lazio 4-1.

The Partenopei confirmed their 100 per cent Serie A record to stay top of the table, ahead of Juventus on goal difference.

Mertens got the highlight of the rout at the Olimpico with a lob from a seemingly impossible angle.

“Mertens scored a world class goal, one that was amazing, that gave such strong emotions,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

“He just keeps getting better and is becoming truly world class. I want Mertens to be an animal starving for goals. I was frankly fortunate to discover him as a centre-forward, because I had to make the change when Arek Milik was injured last year, but we didn’t think he’d become like this…

“It’s honestly a pity that we only discovered Mertens as a striker at the age of 28, because he could’ve been at the top level in the world for years and years.”

Lazio had taken the lead this evening with Stefan de Vrij, but after losing two defenders to injury and moving Lucas Leiva to centre-back, they fell apart.

“I expected to run into more difficulties, as Lazio are a strong side in great shape. We went behind on a scuffed finish, but the team was always in the game.

“At half-time I told the lads we were well in it and if Lazio lost sharpness, we’d take over. We did even better than I expected, because we turned the match on its head in 10 minutes.”