Inzaghi rues Lazio injuries

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi believes Lazio would not have lost 4-1 to Napoli without the costly defensive injuries and “we’ll have trouble going forward too.”

The Aquile had been leading 1-0 at the break through Stefan de Vrij, but lost Bastos, De Vrij and then Dusan Basta, forcing Lucas Leiva to move into the centre-back position.

“We played the game that we prepared to play and we did it very well. We were incisive, courageous and I really liked the performance,” Inzaghi told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a real pity. Now we have to play the remaining games before the break for international duty as best we can, because we’ll have trouble going forward too.

“It was a good first half and we did really well, deservedly taking the lead, then this series of injuries is probably a new record for Lazio.

“There is definitely regret, because without the injuries, it would not have ended this way.”

Lazio also lost Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and ended the game with 10 men, as Basta was stretchered off after the substitutions had been completed.

“Sergej had a problem with his thigh and this is why I opted to change him. It was like we had a season’s worth of injuries in one night.

“We played a lot recently, I tried to rotate the squad, but we got injured anyway. It was already an emergency situation in defence and now we’ll have to cobble together three players for Sunday.”

Having faced both Juventus and Napoli, Inzaghi was asked about the Scudetto race.

“I think Juve are still a step ahead, but Napoli did well to maintain all their players. These two teams are in front of the rest and we’ll see who gets the better out of the head-to-head clashes.”