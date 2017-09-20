NEWS
Wednesday September 20 2017
Mertens: 'I thought go for it!'
By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens described what he was thinking as he scored a positively ridiculous goal for Napoli to beat Lazio. “I said to myself: go for it!”

The Belgian had sprung the offside trap and Thomas Strakosha managed to get a hand to it, sending him wide, but Mertens still managed to steer a lob into the far top corner from a seemingly improbable angle.

“I saw the ball there and I thought of the shot. I am very happy with this goal, but the most important thing was to win the game,” he told Mediaset Premium after the 4-1 victory.

It has been noted that Diego Armando Maradona scored a similar strike for Napoli in 1985.

“Mine was further out than Maradona, so I get extra credit! I turned around, saw the goalkeeper was getting slowly back to his line and there was a little gap, so I said to myself: go for it!

“Honestly, it’s thanks to my teammates if I am able to score goals like this. I am not Leo Messi, I’m not Maradona, I’m just Dries and I’m happy with that.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies