Montella: 'Positive Milan start'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella discussed the Milan tactics, penalty takers and “a positive start to the season” after their 2-0 win over SPAL.

A pair of spot-kicks from Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie proved enough to get the three points at San Siro.

Montella had been expected to use a 3-4-2-1 with Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu behind Andre Silva, but instead benched the Spaniard.

“I choose the 3-5-2 system because it gives us the most guarantees. I liked the way we played tonight, even if obviously we have to improve. I got angry towards the end, because we could’ve controlled the ball better,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have time to work in training. The defence has been fairly solid in every game, apart from against Lazio.

“Andre Silva did well, he participated in the moves. I always give a list of the two penalty takers before a match. Today we had two spot-kicks, so they got to take one each. Andre Silva can take them too and he’ll have his chance.

“We’ve had a positive start to the season and it wasn’t easy with so many new players. This team is destined to get stronger.”