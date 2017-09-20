Pioli: 'Draw would've been fair'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli insists “a draw would’ve been a fair reward” for 10-man Fiorentina’s performance after a 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

A Mario Mandzukic header proved the only difference between the sides at the Allianz Juventus Stadium, even though Milan Badelj was sent off after 66 minutes for a second bookable offence.

“We were in the game right to the 95th minute, even down to 10 men against a very strong opponent,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Clearly we were under pressure and allowed some chances, but we created plenty too. The team put in a huge effort and there are regrets, because a draw would’ve been a fair reward for that performance.

“I cannot be happy if we’re down to 10 men, but I don’t like to complain. Clearly it was a disadvantage, but the decision was made with the aid of VAR.

“I saw improvements from my side, but not enough to get points against a side of this level. We’re on the right track and just need to keep pushing.

“It’s important to be more precise in these situations so we can create further problems for the opposition.”