Verona neutralise Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Verona stopped the slide with a point and a clean sheet, as they successfully neutralised the Sampdoria attack thanks to two Antonio Caracciolo goal-line clearances.

The Blucerchiati thought they’d done enough to get the victory at the Bentegodi, but didn’t count on the heroics of Caracciolo.

The defender got back to deny both Gaston Ramirez’s header and a last-gasp Duvan Zapata effort.

This 0-0 result is a breath of fresh air for Hellas, who had conceded eight in the previous two rounds.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all tonight’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.