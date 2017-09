Napoli: Srna fails drug test?

By Football Italia staff

Shakhtar Donetsk captain and Napoli rival Darijo Srna has reportedly failed a drug test.

According to Sportika, Srna tested positive for performance-enhancing substances after Shakhtar’s 2-1 win against Napoli in the Champions League last week.

UEFA has yet to comment on the allegations, but the full-back did not play in the Ukrainians’ previous match - a goalless draw with Chornomorets Odesa.

However, Coach Paulo Fonseca insisted the 35-year-old had merely been rested for the match.