Cuadrado: Happy to stay, Higuain…

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado says he is “happy” to have stayed at Juventus and vows Gonzalo Higuain “will bounce back and score a lot of goals.”

Cuadrado helped Juve beat Fiorentina 1-0 on Wednesday to keep his side joint-top of Serie A, and the winger admitted the Bianconeri found it “difficult” against the Tuscans.

“It was a difficult game because of how Fiorentina played,” he told Premium Sport.

“We must be happy with our performance. We created so much, but ultimately we took the chance we needed.

“You could see we were tired, so we’ll have to rest for our next game. Higuain? He’s not feeling down.

“There are times when you play less well, but he’s very calm.

“We know he’s strong and we’re certain that he’ll bounce back and score a lot of goals.

“Am I staying at Juventus? I never thought about leaving and I’m happy to have stayed here, at this team that gave me confidence.

“I’m very happy with my performance, and I have to keep pushing hard because there’s not only Douglas Costa but also Bernardeschi.

“They want to show that they want to play, so I have to keep going like this.”