Marotta: If Dybala wants out…

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta admits “if Paulo Dybala wants to leave, it’ll be impossible to keep him.”

Speaking to Premium Sport before Juve’s 1-0 win against Fiorentina on Wednesday, Marotta also insisted he was “delighted” with Gonzalo Higuain, despite his struggle for goals, and revealed no Bianconeri players were lumbered with release clauses.

“€90m for Higuain? This campaign was created following Pogba’s sale and we’re delighted with Higuain,” explained the 60-year-old.

“Beyond all that, he’s important to our style of play. Advantage in Serie A? It’s premature to talk about points now.

“Many teams have moved well in the transfer market. I think the League will be decided by games between the competing sides.

“Release clauses for Juve players? It’s crucial in a player-club relationship in Spain, but only Higuain and Pjanic had them in Italy. I’m against giving clauses to our players.

“Neymar’s transfer? The damage can’t be calculated that easily, and for me it goes beyond the 220m [Barca] pocketed.

“I also take into account that they lost a player like him towards the end of the transfer window.

“Dybala? The player is the one that decides his fate, and if he wants to leave, it’ll be impossible to keep him.

“Serie A? The League should have 20 teams instead of 18. It would benefit the national team, the show and the clubs.

“Pellegri? We’ve been following the lad for two years. We sounded him out, but the figures back then were far lower than what they are now.

“He’s among the best players of his generation, but he still has to become a champion.”