Thursday September 21 2017
Genoa: Oddo to replace Juric?
By Football Italia staff

Genoa will reportedly replace Coach Ivan Juric with Massimo Oddo if they fail to beat Bologna on September 30.

According to Calciomercato.com, Genoa’s 1-1 draw with Chievo has bought Juric more time to turn things around, despite them sitting 17th in Serie A and without a win after five games.

A poor result against Inter on Sunday is also expected to spare the Serb, due to the stature of the Grifone’s opponents.

That would make the visit of Bologna in 10 days’ time a must-win if the 72-year-old is to keep his job.

Consequently, the website believes Genoa have lined up Oddo in the event they sack Juric as first choice Walter Mazzarri would be out of their reach.

The former Italy right-back took Pescara into the top flight two seasons ago but was sacked back in February, with the Delfini rock bottom.

