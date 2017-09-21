Strama risks Sparta sack?

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Stramaccioni reportedly risks the sack at Sparta Prague after a poor start to the season.

According to Sport.cz, Stramaccioni has been given an ultimatum by Sparta of winning their next games “at all costs”.

The former Inter and Udinese boss moved to the Czech capital back in May, but his reign started with elimination from the Europa League third qualifying round at the hands of Red Star Belgrade.

Sparta have since won just three of their opening seven games in the League, leaving them already 10 points behind leaders Viktoria Plzen.

“I want to win every game,” said the 41-year-old after his side’s unconvincing 1-0 win against second-tier Znojmo in the Cup.

Stramaccioni, who is joined at the Generali Arena by ex-Nerazzurri winger Jonathan Biabiany, was also dismissed by by Greek club Panathinaikos at the end of last year.