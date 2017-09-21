Ex-Juve star slams Chinese football

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus star Carlos Tevez claims “not even 50 years will be enough for Chinese football to reach the heights of European football.”

Tevez reportedly became the world’s best-paid player when he joined Shanghai Shenhua at the start of the year, just 18 months after a two-year spell with Juve, which saw him score 50 goals, win two Scudetti and pick up a Champions League runners-up medal.

“In South America and Europe, players learn to play football from when they’re children, but not in China,” the Argentine told SFR Sport.

“They’re not very good technically and the football is very different. It’s for this reason that I don’t think even 50 years will be enough for Chinese football to reach the heights of European football.”

It comes in stark contrast to Fredy Guarin’s declaration that the Chinese Super League was “substantially similar” to Serie A.