Jorginho: Moving ball quickly key

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho believes Napoli’s brand of “simple” football and their ability to “move the ball quickly” makes it “easy” for them to score.

Napoli came back from a goal down to thrash Lazio 4-1 away from home on Wednesday, with Jorginho at the heart of their attacking play as the Partenopei’s ‘regista’ in midfield.

“Lazio did well in the first half and caused us some problems, but it’s difficult to defend against our high pace for 90 minutes,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss after the game.

“It’s normal that they dropped off in the second half. Everything became easier for us after that.

“When you then move the ball so quickly, it’s easy to create chances. We played simple football, playing the ball and attacking the space.

“We conceded a preventable goal, but we deserved to win overall. We did our jobs well, enjoyed ourselves and had fun bringing a very important result home.”