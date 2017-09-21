Serie A trio on Cavani red alert?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli, Juventus and Inter are all reportedly ready to launch a transfer tug-of-war for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in January.

According to the Daily Mail, the trio are in the race for Cavani, who was involved in a penalty disagreement with Neymar over the weekend.

The Uruguayan insisted he take the spot-kick, which he went on to miss, while a later situation saw Dani Alves seemingly refuse to give him the ball, instead handing it over to his former Barcelona teammate.

Reports have since suggested the disagreement was so severe that Neymar asked PSG to sell Cavani, who scored 104 goals in three seasons with Napoli between 2010 and 2013.

However, a move back to Serie A may be difficult due to Chelsea, Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid also being in the race for the No 9.

Furthermore, he turns 31 at the start of next year and is currently earning €120,000 a season after tax in the French capital.