Montolivo suffers thigh injury

By Football Italia staff

Milan have confirmed that midfielder Riccardo Montolivo has sustained a thigh injury.

A statement on the Rossoneri’s official website reads: “AC Milan announce that Riccardo Montolivo underwent tests as planned, which showed a slight injury to the flexors in his right thigh. The player will be monitored for a few days.”

The 32-year-old has made just two appearances in Serie A this season and is now expected to miss the Diavolo’s trip to Sampdoria on Sunday.