‘Inter & Roma want Lima, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Lima’s agent claims Inter and Roma both want the Santos midfielder but face competition from Barcelona and Manchester United.

Lima can leave Santos on a free transfer when his contract expires on December 31, while Inter were heavily linked with the Brazil international over the summer.

“Inter, Roma and Barcelona are watching Lucas closely, but Manchester United also want him,” Luccas Badia told Haberturk.

“The player is suited to Serie A, but we’ll see. His contract expires on December 31 and there are many clubs interested.”