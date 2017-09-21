Week 6: Giacomelli for Turin derby

By Football Italia staff

The referees for Serie A Week 6 have been announced, with Piero Giacomelli assigned the Derby della Mole between Juventus and Torino on Saturday.

The match will take place at Juve’s Allianz Stadium, with the Bianconeri having won all five of their League games this season and Torino similarly still unbeaten.

Elsewhere, Marco Guida is in charge of Inter-Genoa, Davide Massa will oversee Roma’s visit of Udinese and Paolo Valeri is given Milan’s trip to Sampdoria, while Napoli’s clash with SPAL will be officiated by Maurizio Mariani.

Cagliari-Chievo: Aureliano

Crotone-Benevento: Orsato

Fiorentina-Atalanta: Pairetto

Verona-Lazio: Irrati

Inter-Genoa: Guida

Juventus-Torino: Giacomelli

Roma-Udinese: Massa

Sampdoria-Milan: Valeri

Sassuolo-Bologna: Tagliavento

SPAL-Napoli: Mariani