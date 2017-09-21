Koulibaly: ‘Scudetto better than CL’

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly would prefer the Scudetto to the Champions League but “it’s too early to talk about it”.

The Partenopei are going for the title this season, and have won all of their games so far to sit top of the table with Juventus.

“We’ve all grown,” Koulibaly said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We’re only at the start season but we’ve had hard games and we’ve won them all. So we need to keep doing this, we want to win every game even though obviously it’s difficult.

“We’re all thinking about doing even better.

“Juventus? They’ll go their way and we’ll go ours. We’ll do everything to win [against SPAL] on Saturday and continue our path.

“We’re only at the start, the league is still long and there are a lot of strong teams. They’re all good, from Milan to Lazio and even Fiorentina, so we can only think about ourselves. We’re confident.

“All the big teams in Serie A want to win the Scudetto, and we’re one of them. It’s too early to talk about it though, let’s see how we’re doing in February and March.

“Now we just have to think about winning as many matches as possible.

“Scudetto or Champions League? I’d prefer the Scudetto, it would be very important for the city.”

Maurizio Sarri’s side lost 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League match, and have Manchester City still to come.

“We’d like to be among the greats in Europe. In Kharkiv we saw how difficult it is to play in the Champions League, we can improve and we all know each other well.”

The centre-back was also asked about last night’s win over Lazio, which saw Napoli trailing at the break but come back to win in the second half.

“It was a very important test, not everyone can win against Lazio,” Koulibaly noted.

“We’ve seen the wins they’ve picked up and we’re happy to have passed this test.

“At half-time Sarri was serene, calm. He told us we just had to keep playing as we were, that we were on the right road. He said scoring the first goal would be enough, and it would fire-up the whole team.

“As it happened we got three goals in five minutes, we were at our best in that second half.

“We were disappointed to concede, but it’s ok because we’ve seen that Lazio are very strong, they made it tough for Milan too.

“We did everything we had to do, and we got the win.

“Dries Mertens’ goal? I talked with him today and he said it was a normal goal, he didn’t think it was a really great one.

“When I saw the ball in the goal I was surprised, you don’t see a goal like that every day. It was the goal of a superstar, not anyone could do that.”