Thursday September 21 2017
Bonucci: ‘Milan have done nothing yet’
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci was pleased with “three good points” for Milan against Spal but “we’ve done nothing yet”.

The Rossoneri beat the newly-promoted side 2-0 at San Siro last night, to take their tally to four wins from the opening five Serie A games.

“Three good points, which must make us even hungrier to get results,” Bonucci wrote on his Instagram page.

“We’ve done nothing yet! From tomorrow we’ll already have our heads on Sunday, to repeat this and keep improving.”

