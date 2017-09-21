NEWS
Thursday September 21 2017
Alisson: ‘Saul my most difficult save’
By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Alisson is happy to be “playing consistently” and names his save on Saul Niguez as his most difficult.

Following the departure of Wojciech Szczesny, the Brazilian has become the Giallorossi’s first choice goalkeeper, winning praise for his performances so far, particularly in the Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid.

“I’m very happy, this is a special time for me,” Alisson told TeleRadioStereo.

“I’m playing consistently and that’s what I wanted, and I’m also happy because we’re doing well as a team, we’re doing well as a squad and in defence.

“I think about the team first, what’s important is to win. I always think about not conceding a goal, but the team comes first, as long as we win I can concede more goals.

“My best save against Atletico Madrid? All the saves were difficult, but I think the last one on Saul’s header, it was difficult both because of the deflection in front and because it was the end of the game.”

