Moratti: ‘I miss being President, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Moratti admits he misses being Inter President, but once again rules out returning.

The oil tycoon sold 70 per cent of the club to Erick Thohir in 2013, before selling his remaining shares to the Indonesian in order to allow Suning Group to take over the club.

“Without a doubt I miss being President,” Moratti admitted in an interview with SportItalia.

“You have a different adrenaline when you have a role like that. However, I have no intention of repurchasing Thohir’s shares as some have said.

“I already had them and sold them, it would be absurd.”

Moratti is of course still a keen supporter of the Nerazzurri, and he was asked to assess their season so far.

“I think Inter have started well thanks to the Coach [Luciano] Spalletti and the top players they have.

“Now they need to keep up this consistency, which is the most difficult thing, without falling apart if there are matches which don’t go brilliantly.

“You always have to think you can win the Scudetto, because that allows you to go as high as possible.

“Spalletti has all the features to be a winning Coach for Inter, not least because - despite having great qualities - he hasn’t won much in Italy so he’ll be motivated too.

“He’s a strong character, analytical and attentive. He has a different character to [Jose] Mourinho and [Roberto] Mancini, and has a different way of playing.

“Roma played well under Spalletti, and I think he can give Inter that kind of style too.”

The ex-President also gave his opinion on Video Assistant Referees, which have been implemented in Serie A this season. “I don’t know if Inter would have more Scudetti with VAR,” Moratti said.

“In general its introduction has been positive, given that in 90 per cent of cases it makes the right decision.

“It takes too much emotion away though, it breaks the game up too much because of the dead time that it causes. It’s something that will take some getting used to.

“It certainly removes an element of discussion over the referee though.”