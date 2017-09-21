Howedes picks up thigh injury

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes has picked up another muscular injury during today’s training session.

The German international began training with the rest of the Bianconeri squad this week, and was on the bench for last night’s win over Fiorentina.

However, the club has confirmed that he’s suffered another injury setback, so he won’t be fit for the Derby della Mole with Torino.

“In the course of today’s training session, Benedikt Howedes reported a muscular issue with his left thigh flexor,” Juve confirmed on their official website.

“The extent of the issue will be determined with tests in the coming days.”

The World Cup winner joined the Old Lady in the summer transfer window, on loan from Schalke 04 with an option to buy.