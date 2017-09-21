NEWS
Thursday September 21 2017
Allegri irritated by Pjanic
By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri reportedly stormed down the tunnel yesterday due to Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri beat Fiorentina 1-0 last night, but they weren’t at their best and the tactician was visibly frustrated at the end.

Now Premium Sport has released an explanation for his ire, which was drawn by the actions of substitute Pjanic.

“Pjanic shot from 50 metres in the last minute,” Allegri fumed, speaking to the network after the match.

“These things make me very angry, because for a player with 500 career games I expect him to finish the match there, by keeping hold of the ball.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies