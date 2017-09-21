Allegri irritated by Pjanic

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri reportedly stormed down the tunnel yesterday due to Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri beat Fiorentina 1-0 last night, but they weren’t at their best and the tactician was visibly frustrated at the end.

Now Premium Sport has released an explanation for his ire, which was drawn by the actions of substitute Pjanic.

“Pjanic shot from 50 metres in the last minute,” Allegri fumed, speaking to the network after the match.

“These things make me very angry, because for a player with 500 career games I expect him to finish the match there, by keeping hold of the ball.”