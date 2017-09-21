NEWS
Thursday September 21 2017
‘Sassuolo expect Berardi improvement’
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali expects “a leap in quality” from Domenico Berardi this year.

The forward has rejected Juventus in the past, and a proposed move to Napoli this summer never materialised.

The club are hoping to keep Berardi and make him a symbol, but they’re expecting a big season from his this year.

“We rejected important bids for Berardi in the summer,” Carnevali said on Radio Sportiva.

“Now we expect a leap in quality from him.

“Could Pol Lirola go back to Juventus in January? Impossible, it’s not our policy to let players go in the middle of the season.

“We’ll talk about everything in June.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies