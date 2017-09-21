Serie A Team of Week 5

By Football Italia staff

With Napoli and Juve standing alone at the top of Serie A Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 5’s action.

Alessio Cragno [Cagliari]

Despite him being on the losing side, the hosts could have suffered far worse if not for the 23-year-old Italian. He was particularly outstanding when making a double save from Simone Missiroli’s header then Alessandro Matri’s follow-up, plus of course Matri’s penalty. Exceptional.

Mattia Caldara [Atalanta]

The on-loan Juve defender scored a goal and was a true pillar in defence, keeping the visiting forward line firmly under lock and key throughout. Scoring a diving header from a corner he also won a penalty that was converted by Papu Gomez. Special.

Leonardo Bonucci [Milan]

Had a complete grip on the Spal forwards, keeping them limited and ultra innocuous. When needed he closed them down with precision and was a positive inspiration to his co-defenders. He was particularly firm when clearing a dangerous Federico Mattiello header off the line. Secure.

Kalidou Koulibaly [Napoli]

The Senegalese ace had a solid game and scored the equaliser after the break. Finding space at a corner he swept the ball home past a well beaten Thomas Strakosha. Unique.

Frank Kessie [Milan]

Arguably the man of the match and was integral to the Rossoneri collecting all three points. Won and converted a penalty in the second half and left the opposition showing all the tactical intelligence of an teenage turtle with his technique. Distinctive.

Josip Ililcic [Atalanta]

A man of the match performance, scoring once and producing two fine assists. Always looking for the ball his goal was real class as he by-passed four defenders before screwing the ball past Alex Cordaz from the tightest of angles. Superb.

Adem Ljajic [Torino]

Played a blinder scoring a wonderful goal and helped inspire a couple of others into the bargain. Lurking in the area he was the last man in a clever move that saw him beat a defender before passing it into the far bottom corner. Splendid.

Jose Callejon [Napoli]

As usual an immaculate performance from the Spanish ace who started the comeback with the crucial second goal when he got on the end of a Marek Hamsik cross to slot home into the far bottom corner from 12 yards out. Faultless.

Simone Verdi [Bologna]

After a half dozen fierce attempts that needed several superb saves from Samir Handanovic, the former Torino ace scored an absolute thunderbolt. Pushing up field his left-foot 25m effort screamed into the net leaving Handanovic as much chance as Italian senator Antonio Razzi has of taking Paulo Dybala to North Korea. Supreme.

Edin Dzeko [Roma]

Another all-out performance from the big Bosnian, who scored a brace, forced two own goals and hit the bar twice. His first saw him snaffle home a cross from Aleksandar Kolarov while his second saw him strike an accurate left footer into the bottom corner. Dominant.

Dries Mertens [Napoli]

Gets in the team of the week if only thanks to his sublime goal, apart from all his other good work that is. Moving away from the penalty area he turned and looped the ball into the far corner of the net from an acute angle. Magnificent.

Special Mentions: Claude Adjapong [Sassuolo], Kwadwo Asamoah [Juventus], Stefan De Vrij [Lazio], Timo Letschert [Sassuolo], Lucas Biglia [Milan], Aleksandar Kolarov [Roma]