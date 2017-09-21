Chiellini: ‘Best Torino I’ve faced’

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini believes this Torino are the strongest he’s faced at Juventus - “it’s nice to see the level of the derby always rising”.

The Granata visit Juventus Stadium on Saturday for the first Derby della Mole of the season, and the centre-back has been impressed with Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men.

“For those who, like me, have been in Turin for the last 12 years, this is the strongest Torino,” Chiellini told Sky.

“It’s nice to see that finally the level of the derby always rising. I hope as a sportsman and someone who lives in Turin that Torino, after so many years, have a team which can go into Europe and make this derby even better.

“If these are the premises then I’m sure the Torino directors will continue to do very well.”

The Bianconeri have won all of their Serie A games so far this season, but their performances have been called into question.

“We’re a growing team, in spite of the difficulties which can come to the fore at the start of the season when there have been changes.

“It’s true that we didn’t have an impossible fixture list, but it’s also true that every team gives 110 per cent against Juventus.

“We rotated a lot last year, and that was one of our strengths. It allowed us to better manage our energies and be more lucid in the games that count, getting to the end in every competition.

“There are a lot of us, all at the highest level, and the boss chooses those most suited. I’m fine, and I’m available for the next game.

“The Scudetto? There are five teams within a few points of each other, and I think that as well as Napoli, also Inter, Roma and Milan can fight until the very end.

“We want to get to March still in the hunt for every competition. The basics are there, now we have to work hard with humility, sacrifice and conviction.

“Those are always the ingredients for success.”

The Italian international also spoke about some of his teammates, beginning with the shaky form of record signing Gonzalo Higuain.

“Gonzalo is a certainty for us,” Chiellini insisted.

“He’s one of the cornerstones for Juventus to win.

“In central midfield there have been situations contingent on injuries like those to [Sami] Khedira and [Claudio] Marchisio, so others have had more chances.

“In Rodrigo [Bentancur] I could see from July that we had a player who was ready, and it’s no accident he’s already played high-level matches in Argentina.

“Blaise [Matuidi] is an international player who completes us, because he has characteristics we don’t have. He’s one who speaks little, but does a lot.”