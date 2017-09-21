NEWS
Thursday September 21 2017
Lazio fined for Napoli chants
By Football Italia staff

Lazio have been fined €10,000 for anti-Neapolitan chanting, with Roma getting the same punishment for throwing flares.

The midweek round of Serie A was played over Tuesday and Wednesday, and today the Lega has released its disciplinary report for Week 5.

Lazio fans were heard chanting slogans which constituted “territorial denigration toward the supporters of the other team” both before the match and in the 18th minute of the first half.

As a result, the Biancocelesti were fined €10,000.

Their city rivals were hit with the same fine after fans “launched a firecracker and various flares onto the pitch”.

Napoli were also fined after the Lazio match, with the Partenopei ordered to pay €3,000 after fans displayed an insulting banner about the home fans between the 18th and 20th minutes.

Milan Badelj is the only player suspended for Week 6 following his red card against Juventus, but Bologna’s Antonio Mirante was fined €1,500 and warned for insulting the match officials.

