Serie A attendances up

By Football Italia staff

Week 5 saw an average of 23,000 fans at Serie A fixtures, as attendances continue to rise.

September sees the first midweek Serie A round of the season, and in the past two years the average attendance hadn’t cracked 20,000.

However, last night there were an average of 23,000 fans, a figure helped by the 45,343 who attended Milan-Spal and the 35,652 at Juventus-Fiorentina.

In addition, 28,000 fans attended the Stadio Olimpico to see Napoli beat hosts Lazio 3-1.

This round of fixtures is no outlier though, with attendances up across the league for this season.

The average attendance for the first five rounds is 23,814, and that’s without including the postponed match between Sampdoria and Roma.

In the same period of 2016-17, the average attendance was 20,775.

The most attended much so far this season was Inter’s home tie with Spal, which attracted 57,235 fans to San Siro.