Chiellini: ‘Bonucci? It’s part of the game’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini shrugs off Leonardo Bonucci’s departure - “it’s part of the game”.

The Bianconeri have built their recent success on the back of a solid defence, with the backline of Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Chiellini becoming known as ‘the BBC’.

However, Bonucci left this summer in a shock €40m move to Milan, and his former teammate discussed the breakup of the BBC with Mediaset Premium.

“It’s part of the game,” Chiellini shrugged.

“It probably would have happened next year anyway, because all things must end.

“[Gigi] Buffon, Barzagli and then I will stop, but I definitely expected to finish with this defence and not to find Bonucci as an opponent. As with everything though, we’ll deal with it with no problems.

“Are we weaker without Bonucci? I laughed yesterday, because I saw a TV show and from the data they showed we’ve improved in defence and attack and we came back perfect.

“Until two days ago nothing was good, first they criticised [Gonzalo] Higuain, then Buffon, then they talked about Bonucci, then criticised Chellini and every day someone was talking.

“That comes with the job, but we’ve been on these levels for many years and we don’t let it affect us.

“We know we have to improve a lot, and our objective is to get to March and still be in the hunt for three competitions, with the right disposition.

“We’re a team that’s coming together, we’re a long way from being at our best because we’ve made a lot of changes.

“We still need to find the best version of our team, but we’re calm because we’re working well and picking up a lot of points.”