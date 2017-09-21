Ranocchia: ‘Stayed for Spalletti’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Ranocchia reveals Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti “convinced me to stay” this summer.

The centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, and was expected to move on permanently in the summer transfer window, but he has remained with the Nerazzurri.

“The feeling with him [Spalletti] is positive,” Ranocchia told Premium Sport.

“His strength is that he makes everyone feel important. In training and in the game he makes you feel important, he’s an extra weapon to get up there.

“He convinced me to stay, he spoke to me from day one and said he was counting on me. I took note, and now I’m training without making any proclamations until I get my chance.”

Ranocchia was also asked about Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Bologna at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

“We dropped two points we didn’t want to, but now we have to prepare for the next game because what’s done is done.

“We’ve already analysed Tuesday’s match, what went well and what didn’t. The road is long, and these false steps don’t close the door on our objectives.

“The Champions League? Yes, that’s what the boss and the President have said, to get there we have to work to win matches, minimising the mistakes we made in Bologna.

“We have to work and earn this shirt every day.”