Spal: ‘Napoli? Keep the score down…’

By Football Italia staff

Spal President Walter Mattioli has low expectations for the Napoli game - “I hope my lads do their best and don’t concede too many”.

The newly-promoted side have lost their last three games by a score of 6-0, while Maurizio Sarri’s men have scored 10 goals in their previous two fixtures.

“The relationship between the two clubs is great,” Mattioli explained on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“There will be no problems. I hope my lads do their best and don’t concede too many. Facing Inter, Milan and Napoli is difficult, there’s a very pronounced difference in quality.

“The path we’ve taken so far isn’t bad, but what I do regret is the home defeat to Cagliari.

“The Scudetto? Napoli will fight for it with Juventus.

“My relationship with Aurelio De Laurentiis? I go to the Lega and I see star Presidents, Aurelio is one of those stars.

“When I go to the Lega I always listen and study, because there are important characters there. We’ve had an exquisite relationship ever since I came to Serie A.

“He’s been very friendly to me, and there’s a good relationship with the whole club.”