Lazio to bring back Mauricio?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s defensive injury crisis could lead to a recall for outcast Mauricio, according to reports.

The Biancocelesti are without Wallace, Dusan Basta, Bastos and Stefan de Vrij, meaning only Luiz Felipe and Stefan Radu are available for the trip to Verona.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website that could lead to a shock recall for Brazilian defender Mauricio.

The 28-year-old has been training separately to the rest of the team, alongside other outcasts such as Federico Marchetti and Filip Djordjevic.

He’s not in the registered Serie A squad, but it’s believed that it would be perfectly legal to instate him before the trip to the Bentegodi.

The Aquile have a list of 24 players, but they can take one out and replace him with Mauricio.