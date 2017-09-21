Schick out for two weeks

By Football Italia staff

Roma have confirmed that Patrik Schick will be out for 15 days with a muscular injury.

The Czech striker joined the Giallorossi from Sampdoria in the summer, but after making his debut against Verona he pulled up with a muscular injury, and will now miss the games with Udinese, Qarabag and Milan.

“Today Patrik Schick was subjected to further clinical and instrumental tests,” a statement on the Lupi’s website reads.

“These confirmed a muscular injury to the left hamstring, highlighting an area of swelling in the third proximal of the muscular-tendonal junction.

“The athlete, who made his official Giallorossi debut against Verona, will continue on the path of rehabilitation, with the prognosis [for a return] being 15 days from now.”