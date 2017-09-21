Ljajic: ‘My time has come’

By Football Italia staff

Torino playmaker Adem Ljajic admits “I’ve made some mistakes in the past” but “I hope my time has come”.

The Serbian was famously punched by Coach Delio Rossi while at Fiorentina, and caused frustration at both Inter and Roma for lacking the work rate to match his undoubted talent.

“I’ve made some mistakes in the past,” Ljajic admitted, speaking to the Granata’s television channel.

“Now I hope my time has come, playing behind the strikers in the position I prefer. I feel close to the top and ready for the derby [with Juventus, on Saturday].

“Last year in that stadium I scored a goal from a free-kick which I’m hardly going to forget, it would be great to repeat that.

“The Bianconeri remain a strong team, they didn’t win six Scudetti in a row for nothing. We need to play the perfect match, going out there with the right attitude.

“We know how much certain games mean, we’ll try to cause them problems.

“Paulo Dybala? It’s not just going to be a clash between the number 10s, watch out for [Miralem] Pjanic.

“I know him very well, we’re really close friends and the whole game passes through his feet.”