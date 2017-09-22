Donnarumma: 'Milan is my home'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma said staying at Milan was “the right thing to do” and he’d “never” join Inter, but wouldn’t rule out Juventus in future.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper was interviewed by children on a Canale 5 show called Chi ha incastrato Peter Pan?

He was asked why he had decided to remain with the Rossoneri rather than join the stars at Real Madrid.

“I stayed because Milan is my home and I thought it the right thing to do to stay at Milan,” replied Donnarumma.

He was cheekily asked if he would ever go to their rivals Inter: “Never!”

However, another child said he had a bet with his friend that next season the goalkeeper would be at Juventus.

“No, I still have four years on my contract with Milan.”

Donnarumma is considered by many to be the ideal heir to Gigi Buffon, both for the Italy jersey and at Juve.

Buffon has suggested he will retire at the end of the current campaign, at which point he’ll be 40 years old.