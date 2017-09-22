Moratti: 'Calciopoli not reparations'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Moratti insists Inter were “not given reparations for anything” in the Calciopoli scandal. “They just made it possible for us to win.”

The chaos erupted in Italian football in the summer of 2006, when intercepted phone calls from then-Juventus director general Luciano Moggi – among many others – prompted a rapid trial.

“It’s a euphemism to suggest there were ‘strange incidents’ at that time, but we were not given reparations for anything,” former Inter President Moratti told Sportitalia.

“They just put us in the conditions that made it possible for us to win a Serie A title.”

Juve saw the 2014-15 and 2015-16 Serie A titles stripped and were demoted to Serie B, but while the earlier Scudetto went unassigned, the 2016 edition was handed to third-placed Inter.

This was because Milan, who finished second that year, were docked points too.

That sea change in calcio sparked an Inter era, concluding in the 2010 Treble under Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho is a superprofessional. He loves football and has a very particular personality. The first memory that comes to mind is the Diego Milito brace and the fact we started the Final with the confidence we’d win it. That was thanks to Mourinho and what he transmitted to the lads.”

Moratti sold his shares in Inter first to Erick Thohir, then to Suning Group.

“I think the way clubs are run now means there’s no more room for families to lead a top side. Mind you, I didn’t think I’d buy Inter after my father’s time, so you can never know.”