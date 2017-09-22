NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
Aubameyang 'was interested in Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirms he was in talks with Milan and “was very interested in their project.”

The striker was the main target for their summer spending spree, but the €80m price-tag proved a problem.

“It’s true, Milan contacted me and offered me something,” Aubameyang told RMC.

“I was very interested in their project, but it didn’t go through for many different reasons.”

The 28-year-old Gabon international started his career at Milan’s youth academy in January 2007.

After several loan spells at Dijon and Monaco, he was sold to Saint-Etienne in January 2012 for just €1.8m.

Aubameyang has started the season in typical form, scoring nine goals in eight competitive games for Borussia Dortmund.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies