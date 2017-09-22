Aubameyang 'was interested in Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirms he was in talks with Milan and “was very interested in their project.”

The striker was the main target for their summer spending spree, but the €80m price-tag proved a problem.

“It’s true, Milan contacted me and offered me something,” Aubameyang told RMC.

“I was very interested in their project, but it didn’t go through for many different reasons.”

The 28-year-old Gabon international started his career at Milan’s youth academy in January 2007.

After several loan spells at Dijon and Monaco, he was sold to Saint-Etienne in January 2012 for just €1.8m.

Aubameyang has started the season in typical form, scoring nine goals in eight competitive games for Borussia Dortmund.