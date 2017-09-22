Dzeko: 'I recommended Kolarov'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko reveals he urged Roma to sign Aleksandar Kolarov, the only player to last 90 minutes in every match this season.

The left-back turns 32 in November, but has been well worth the €5m fee from Manchester City.

“I get along great with Kolarov. In fact, I was the one who told (director of sport) Monchi to sign him,” Dzeko told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Serie A is not new to the Serbia international, who was already at Lazio from 2007 to 2010 until his move to Manchester City.

That is where Dzeko and Kolarov first worked together.

This season, Kolarov has already contributed one goal and three assists in four Serie A games.

He also has an unusual record as being the only Roma outfield player to be on the pitch for the full 90 minutes in every match this term.