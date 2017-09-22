Pjanic: 'The perfect free kick'

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic described the perfect free kick, duels with Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala and learning from Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The Derby della Mole kicks off on Saturday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“For the perfect free kick, you need technique and a bit of sneakiness, because you’re playing with the goalkeeper,” the Juve midfielder told La Stampa newspaper.

“The shot-stoppers study you now and are well-prepared, so you must know how to change. Vary the shots, under the wall, over it, to the side.

“I observe if a goalkeeper tends to play out from the back and remain off his line. If you get back possession in those situations, you can score a goal.

“We often have a training ground challenge with Dybala on free kicks and I often win.”

Both Pjanic and Dybala bow down to the master of free kicks, current Torino Coach Mihajlovic.

“I used to study his free kicks and they were fantastic: inside of the foot to get the curl, but with such power. He was a specialist to be admired and imitated.”