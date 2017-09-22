ADL: 'Cut Serie A to 16 teams'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis called for Serie A to be reduced to 16 teams, “but it won’t happen because they lie to the small clubs.”

The Italian top flight has undergone numerous changes to the format, last having 16 sides in 1987-88, then 18 and moving to 20 in 2003-04.

“Football in Italy is led by people who have the mentality of 20-30 years ago,” De Laurentiis told Radio 24.

“In 1986, Serie A had 16 teams, and if that was still the case, everyone would be happier. I would cut the number of clubs participating with just one relegation spot.

"I spoke to (FIGC President Carlo) Tavecchio about this. There are teams that lose 6-0 and it's no good for anyone.

“It won’t happen, though. (TV rights company) Infront lie to the small clubs, but it’s no good for those who want Italian football to be competitive.

“It is time to sell our Serie A properly, as we are so far behind. La Liga gets €700m for overseas rights, so I don’t understand why we should have to make do with €300-400m.

“They only have Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. We have Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Milan, Roma, Lazio, Fiorentina etc.”