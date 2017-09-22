NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
Handanovic set for new contract
By Football Italia staff

Samir Handanovic is expected to sign a new Inter contract to June 2021, earning €3m per season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and FcInterNews, there are only small details to be finalised before the deal can be announced.

If he stays on to the end of his contract, Handanovic would become the fourth longest-serving goalkeeper in Nerazzurri history.

The 33-year-old Slovenia international has been at San Siro since 2012, while he spent practically his entire career in Italy.

Handanovic arrived for Udinese in 2004, going on to loan spells at Treviso, Lazio and Rimini.

