De Biasi set for Alaves

By Football Italia staff

Italian tactician Gianni De Biasi is expected to take over Spanish club Alaves after leaving his post on the Albania bench.

According to Diario AS, the 61-year-old will be in the stands for tomorrow’s Liga meeting with Real Madrid, then replace caretaker manager Javi Cabello.

Alaves fired Luis Zubeldia, as they started the season with five consecutive defeats and not a single goal scored.

De Biasi is a free agent after resigning as Coach of the Albanian national team in June, where he was replaced by Christian Panucci.

It is a return to Spain for the former Brescia, Torino and Udinese boss, as he was at Levante in 2007-08.