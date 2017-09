Krejci has surgery on fracture

By Football Italia staff

Bologna announced that winger Ladislav Krejci has undergone surgery to reduce a facial fracture.

The 25-year-old Czech international sustained the injury following an accidental clash of heads in training.

A statement was released this morning, confirming Krejci had gone under the knife to reduce the fracture to the left side of his jaw.

The player will be released from the clinic tomorrow and can resume training with the aid of a protective mask towards the end of next week.