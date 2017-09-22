‘Totti will find coaching a challenge’

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio believes Francesco Totti will find coaching “a challenge”.

Totti began a coaching course last Sunday, but while Di Biagio backed the Roma icon to succeed with his “charisma”, the ex-Inter midfielder admitted he found it “difficult” to see his former rival in a dugout.

“Totti’s surprised me: already just for how he’s put himself into discussion, showing curiosity to understand the world around him. For him, it’s a challenge,” he told ANSA.

“I don’t know if he’ll coach in the future, but with the charisma he has, he can do anything.

“The point is that he understands what he needs to do in order to be great. I see it difficult for an ex-striker like him to manage a group, but there are always exceptions.

“Look at Montella, who’s very good. Pellegri? If he keeps going like he is, he’s going to join up with the Under-21s.

“However, he could be more important with the Under-19s and help us qualify for the European Championship.”