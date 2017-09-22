NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
One in, out out for Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Vlad Chiriches is not included in Napoli’s squad for SPAL in Serie A on Saturday, with Lorenzo Tonelli taking his place.

Chiriches was ruled out of Napoli’s trip to Lazio with a bruised foot, and the defender has not shaken the problem off in time to face SPAL.

Filling in for the Romanian is Tonelli, who is called up by Maurizio Sarri for just the second time this season.

Napoli squad for SPAL: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Ghoulam, Tonelli, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui; Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski; Callejon, Giaccherini, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens, Milik

