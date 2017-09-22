‘Derby between masses & rulers’

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic has compared Saturday’s Derby della Mole between Juventus and Torino to “a clash between the normal folk and the rulers.”

The all-Turin showdown kicks off at 19:45 BST – click here for a preview.

“If you can dream of something, it’s because you can do it,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“It’s a clash between passion and reason, our colours and [Juve’s] Bianconero, the normal folk and the rulers. It’s a unique derby.

“We must be ruthless and show ‘anger’ in our defending. We came close to winning last season and conceded a goal right at the end.

“I was also angry because the referee had made an error. I hope that doesn’t happen this time around as there’s VAR now, and I hope it can also be used against us. "

“There are excellent acoustics at [Juve’s] Stadium. If [Juve fans] insult me from the stands, I hope to feel a ‘fourth man’ alongside me because this story has to end.

“Iago Falque? He’s a player that every Coach wants to have in their team. He’s consistent and reliable. He scores and assists goals.

“Niang? He was carrying an extra 3-4kg, but now he’s slimmed down. It takes time for him to develop chemistry with his teammates, but I’ve talked to him and I hope to see results.

“I’m always straight with the players and I motivate them, but Niang, Belotti and Ljajic are a resource for Turin and they’ll never be a problem.

“Ljajic? He’s doing what I expect from him, he has character and he always wants the ball.

“He also helps defensively. He must confirm his talent and find consistency this season.”