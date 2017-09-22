NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
‘Derby between masses & rulers’
By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic has compared Saturday’s Derby della Mole between Juventus and Torino to “a clash between the normal folk and the rulers.”

The all-Turin showdown kicks off at 19:45 BST – click here for a preview.

“If you can dream of something, it’s because you can do it,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“It’s a clash between passion and reason, our colours and [Juve’s] Bianconero, the normal folk and the rulers. It’s a unique derby.

“We must be ruthless and show ‘anger’ in our defending. We came close to winning last season and conceded a goal right at the end.

“I was also angry because the referee had made an error. I hope that doesn’t happen this time around as there’s VAR now, and I hope it can also be used against us. "

“There are excellent acoustics at [Juve’s] Stadium. If [Juve fans] insult me from the stands, I hope to feel a ‘fourth man’ alongside me because this story has to end.

“Iago Falque? He’s a player that every Coach wants to have in their team. He’s consistent and reliable. He scores and assists goals.

“Niang? He was carrying an extra 3-4kg, but now he’s slimmed down. It takes time for him to develop chemistry with his teammates, but I’ve talked to him and I hope to see results.

“I’m always straight with the players and I motivate them, but Niang, Belotti and Ljajic are a resource for Turin and they’ll never be a problem.

“Ljajic? He’s doing what I expect from him, he has character and he always wants the ball.

“He also helps defensively. He must confirm his talent and find consistency this season.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies